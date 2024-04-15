Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nikol Pashinyan hold talks in Yerevan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held closed-door talks in Yerevan, Kazinform News agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he attaches special importance to this official visit and values it as an important stage in the development of bilateral relations.

The Kazakh President emphasized that both countries have a significant potential for enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues.

In turn, Nikol Pashinyan noted dynamic development of mutual ties and stated readiness to exert joint efforts to bring the Kazakh-Armenian relations to a new level.

Photo credit: Akorda

The sides also discussed trade-economic, transit-transport, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Special attention was given to the issues of regional stability and security.

Upon completion of the talks, the two leaders confirmed their firm commitment to further strengthening the multilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.