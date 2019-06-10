Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nikol Pashinyan talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Head of State on his landslide victory in the presidential election and wished him further success for the good of friendly Kazakhstan.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the congratulations and expressed his intention to continue the development of Kazakh-Armenian cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.