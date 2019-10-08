EN
    11:11, 08 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Our task is to bring Nur-Sultan to new heights

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has opened a meeting on Nur-Sultan’s development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Our capital is the main and especially important project of our country. Known around the world as the Nazarbayev’s model of development or the Kazakhstani way strategy originates from this city», said President of Kazakhstan.

    Mr. Tokayev added that the capital erected on behalf of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is blossoming from year to year.

    «Today our capital, located in the heart of Eurasia, has formed as a major political, economic, cultural and educational center. Our main task is to further develop our city and bring it to new heights», concluded the Kazakh President.

