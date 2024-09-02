Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlines key tasks in foreign policy of the country
Speaking about the country’s stand regarding foreign policy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan advocates that armed conflicts are settled through diplomatic means, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan is firmly committed to a peaceful and balanced foreign policy. The main tasks of our country’s diplomacy remain the strengthening of sovereignty and independence of the state, protection of the rights of citizens abroad, promotion of national interests, attraction of investments in the economy, stated the Kazakh leader in his annual state-of-the-nation address.
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan amply demonstrates its commitment to broader multifaceted cooperation in strict compliance with the UN Charter.
Our country plays an active role in addressing global security and stability issues. We support the efforts of the UN and other international organizations in countering terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, climate change and other challenges, peacekeeping activities of the UN, disarmament initiatives, and in favor of diplomatic means in settling armed conflicts, said the Head of State.