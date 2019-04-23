Kassym-Jomart Tokayev passes state language exam

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has passed the state language exam at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

During the exam, Tokayev wrote an essay dedicated to Abai Kunanbayev's poetry and prose, read Sherkhan Murtaza's Mynbulak and talked about Kazakhstan's geopolitics.



Chairman of the Commission Myrzatai Zholdasbekov said all CEC members praised Tokayev's level of the Kazakh language proficiency.



Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had submitted documents to the Commission needed to be registered as the Nur Otan Party's presidential hopeful.