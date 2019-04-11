Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays a visit to Marine Academy in Aktau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the Marine Academy in Aktau, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiar with the activities of the Marine Academy, which was established at the premises of Yessenov University in 2018 in the furtherance of the Fifth Caspian Summit agreements.



The Head of State inspected the academy's facilities, including multifunctional navigational, marine engineering, navigational simulator rooms, as well as first aid, fire-fighting and rescue training rooms.



In the course of an informal conversation with students of the Academy, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of acquiring high-quality professional education in line with present-day standards and wished them academic excellence.

In turn, the university students thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the particular attention to the problems of the younger generation and for government support as part of the Year of Youth.



Besides, the Head of State was provided with information about the university activities including Serving the Society program, which currently brings together 1,200 volunteers.