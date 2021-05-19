Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays official visit to Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Dushanbe on a two-day official visit. It is the President’s first foreign trip in 2021, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Upon arrival at the Dushanbe International Airport, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and other officials.

Tomorrow before noon, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Emomali Rahmon in a narrow and expanded formats, following which a number of bilateral documents are expected to be adopted. The leaders of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will also hold a joint media briefing.

The program of the visit also includes participation in the ceremony of laying wreaths at the monument of Ismoil Somoni and meetings with the Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan.



