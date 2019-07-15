Kassym-Jomart Tokayev points to positive economic growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is chairing an expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today we are holding an enlarged meeting of the Government. According to the agenda, there are pressing problems. We are to make a decision on all these matters. First, we will consider the results of economic growth for the first half of the year. In general, fairly good figures were achieved in January-June of this year. The economic growth was 4.1%, the inflation rate was 5,1%. Fixed capital investment has increased by 11.7%. It is natural that all these economic indicators are meant to have a positive impact. The main goal is to fully utilize our potential,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, opening the enlarged meeting.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Governor of the National Bank, the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and other heads of government authorities will make reports at the meeting.