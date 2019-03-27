Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Primary goal is to boost well-being of our citizens

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a meeting with the participation of the governors of regions and the mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Ministers Zhenis Kassymbek and Gulshara Abdykalikova, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek, and Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov delivered their reports.

Noting the stable socio-economic situation in Kazakhstan and the progressive implementation of national programs, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to intensify work on multiple fronts.

"Owing to the wise policy of the First President - the Leader of the Nation, at the hardest times, we ensured positive rates of economic growth and a rise in the well-being of the people. It is now necessary to keep up this momentum, improve work approaches, and ensure the high-quality accomplishment of the tasks set. The primary goal is to boost the well-being of our citizens and their confidence in future," said the President of Kazakhstan.





Concluding the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions aimed at ensuring economic growth and encouraging investment, enhancing social stability, resolving the most pressing infrastructural and environmental problems in the regions, preventing floods, ensuring stable operation of housing and utilities infrastructure facilities and public amenities, organizing training, and carrying out spring field work.



The Presidential Administration is charged with strict monitoring of all the instructions given.