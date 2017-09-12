Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes Japan to cooperate for Kazakhstan digitalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Japanese House of Councillors' delegation headed by the Chairman of the Special Committee on Official Development Assistance and Related Matters, Shigeki Iwai, Kazinform cites to the press service of the Senate.

Mr. Tokayev underscored that the ground for the bilateral relations is ensured by the common goals and values and by the trust-based dialogue between the leaders of the two countries.

The Head of the Senate made a proposal to participate in implementing the Digital Kazakhstan Program, initiated by the Head of State, and support the Center for the Development of Green Technologies under the aegis of the United Nations.

The Kazakh senator informed the Japanese delegation on the work to establish the Astana International Financial Centre.

"At the premises of the EXPO 2017, we will create favorable conditions for the centre participants could do business. The AIFC will follow the legal system based on the English law principles. In this respect, we invite the Japanese partners to participate in the work of the new international financial agency," Tokayev said.

Mr. Iwai congratulated the Kazakhstanis on having successfully hosted the EXPO 2017 International Exhibition. "It is a historic event. Many countries had the opportunity to effectively exchange knowledge and experience in terms of the future energy," he said.

The Japanese MP said that Osaka would like to host the EXPO International Exhibition in 2025 and asked to support Japan as a candidate.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in developing the inter-parliamentary relations and invited the Japanese counterparts to intensify visit exchanges.

