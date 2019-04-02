Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Nur-Sultan Bakhyt Sultanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received mayor of Nur-Sultan city Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed of the major socio-economic indicators of the capital's development in 2018.



The President was reported on the comprehensive 2019-2023 urban development plan including commissioning of all required engineering-transport infrastructure.



Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report about the measures of social support of persons entitled to benefits as well as provision of housing to low-income and large families.



Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the mayor regarding further development of the city.