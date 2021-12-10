Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Accounts Committee chair

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairwoman of the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan Natalia Godunova, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the preliminary auditing results of the funds worth KZT 521 bln aimed at fight against pandemic. In particular, audited were financing of construction of modular hospitals, material and technical equipping of infectious diseases hospitals, and expenses for means of individual protection.

Godunova also reported on auditing of efficiency of the funds allocated for preparations to the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo.

Following the meeting the Head of State set certain tasks.