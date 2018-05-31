Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Uzbek Ambassador Saidikram Niyazhojaev on his assumption of office and wished him every success in work for the benefit of the traditionally friendly relations between our countries, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

The Senate Speaker said Uzbekistan is Kazakhstan's key political and economic partner in the region. "Recently, we have been pleased to see a boost in the development of cooperation between our countries in various fields. This pace of developments fully meets the aspirations of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," Mr. Tokayev said.

The critical factor in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, according to the Chairman of the Senate, is trust-based relations and mutual understanding between the heads of state.

The sides pointed out that active interaction between the law-making bodies is a crucial element of cooperation between the two countries. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan to make a return visit to Kazakhstan.



Issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue were the focus of the meeting between Mr. Tokayev and Ambassador of Belarus Anatoly Nichkasov. The head of the upper house of the Parliament highly appreciated the level of collaboration between the legislators of Kazakhstan and Belarus at bilateral level and within the parliamentary assemblies of the CIS, CSTO, and OSCE. The activity of the MPs, according to Tokayev, is very important in the rapprochement of the two states within the framework of integration associations.

The meeting participants considered the prospects for further development of interparliamentary contacts, as well as cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres.