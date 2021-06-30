Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives CEOs of a number of Swiss companies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Following the meeting with the delegation of the Swiss business community, the President held separate meetings with the CEOs of Stadler Rail AG, Glencore International AG, and F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, the Akorda press service reports.

During the conversation with Peter Spuler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stadler Rail AG, President Tokayev discussed the prospects for the implementation of investment projects in the transport area, as well as issues related to the holding of the next meeting of the Kazakh-Swiss Business Council.

Ivan Glazenberg, CEO of Glencore International AG informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s plans for further development of Kazzinc LLP, including the construction of a polymetallic ore processing plant at the Zhairem Mining and Processing Plant.

The Head of State pointed out to the importance of introducing advanced technologies in order to improve the environmental situation in the East Kazakhstan region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ivan Glazenberg, who is going to retire as Glencore’s CEO, for his contribution to the development of the mining industry in Kazakhstan. He also wished success to Gary Nagle, who will take over the CEO position, and was present at the meeting.

Furthermore, the opportunities for implementing joint projects, including building laboratory infrastructure in Kazakhstan to diagnose various diseases, including COVID-19, President Tokayev discussed at the meeting with Christoph Franz, CEO of F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.