Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Chairman of Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Dennis Schwindt, the Chairman of the Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Kazakhstan welcomes foreign investors and is ready to provide them with favorable conditions for the successful implementation of projects.

The Head of State noted that one of the key areas of cooperation is the mining and processing of rare earth metals, citing the growing demand for lithium from the economies of developed countries.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is making every effort to establish a favorable regulatory ecosystem for the mining industry.

In turn, the CEO of HMS Bergbau AG presented a project on mining lithium reserves and building processing plant in the East Kazakhstan region. According to him, the total amount of planned investments will be $500 million.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of such projects for the country's economy and maintaining its competitiveness in the global arena.

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent solid minerals exploration and production companies in Germany. It is active in mining operations in the USA, Singapore, South Africa, Indonesia, Poland, UAE and Botswana. It also has offices in China, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Vietnam.