TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:15, 09 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Talgat Donakov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State was informed about the results of the activities of the Supreme Judicial Council in the first half of 2019 and the measures taken to modernize the judge-selection system.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to ensure further improvement of the judicial system and to work out specific proposals aimed at tightening the judicial selection mechanism.

    President of Kazakhstan
