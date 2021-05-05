Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Children’s Rights Ombudsman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Children’s Rights Ombudsman Aruzhan Sain, the Akorda press service reports.

The Children’s Rights Ombudsman reported on the work done to provide rights and legal interests of children in the context of execution of the decisions adopted earlier as tasked by the President.

She reported on realization of the roadmap for improving quality of life of children with disabilities which is called to reduce the level of children’s disablement. The Ombudsman made some suggestions aimed at protecting children’s rights at medical, social protection and education facilities, as well as orphan homes, specialized care homes, and told about children’s rights violations detected.