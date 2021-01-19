EN
    19:19, 19 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Civil Service Agency head

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Civil Service Agency of Kazakhstan Anar Zhailganova who reported on the main results of the Agency’s work done in 2020, the Akorda press service informs.

    Besides, she told about the public service digitalization, extension of E-qyzmet system integration and development of i-Qyzmet system.

    Following the meeting the Head of State set some tasks.


