20:07, 29 October 2020 | GMT +6
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Deputy Chair of Supreme Council for Reforms Sir Suma Chakrabarti
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM The Head of State receives Advisor to the President – Deputy Chair of the Supreme Council for reforms Sir Suma Chakrabarti.
During the meeting, they discussed the issues of preparation for the second meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, scheduled for the upcoming December and the Council’s work plan for 2021, the Akorda press service reports.