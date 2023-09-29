Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Edna Schöne, Member of the Board of Directors of Euler Hermes

During the meeting, the prospects for further strengthening of economic cooperation were discussed, including the development of joint projects, exchange of experience and organization of training programs in the field of financial insurance, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State emphasized that Euler Hermes acts as a valuable partner for Kazakhstan. The company is a global leader in credit insurance and is part of the Allianz Group, the world's largest provider of integrated financial solutions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the signing of the Agreement on financial cooperation between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and Helaba Bank to finance the construction of a chemical plant for the production of sodium cyanide by AltynAlmas Reagents for up to 100 million euros.