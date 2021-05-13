Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives ERG shareholders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received ERG shareholders Alexander Mashkevich and Patokh Chodiev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the results of financial and production activities of the corporation in 2020 and in the first quarter of the current year.

Chairman Alexander Mashkevich and ERG cofounder Patokh Chodiev also talked about investment and social projects implemented by ERG. In total ERG’s investment into production in Kazakhstan has amounted to over $13 billion in 25 years of the corporation’s existence. According to the results of the past year, the corporation paid 221 billion tenge in taxes.

Alexander Mashkevich and Patokh Chodiev spoke of the measures taken to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection at the industrial facilities and how the corporation takes part in the fight against COVID-19. ERG allotted 5.6 billion tenge to purchase pharmaceuticals and medical equipment for regions of the country.

At the meeting, the sides further focused on the implementation of new investment projects to the amount of $5.9 billion.

The Head of State urged ERG leadership to implement the new investment projects as soon and as effective as possible.