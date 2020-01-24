Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives governors of regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governors of a number of regions in the Akorda presidential residence on Friday, Kazinform reports.

According to the Akorda’s press service, the Head of State held meetings with governors of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, Aktobe region Ondassyn Urazalin, Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov and mayors of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Shymkent Murat Aitenov.

The governors of the regions reported to President Tokayev on the key socioeconomic indicators in the regions and cities in 2019 and briefed him on the prospects of further growth.

The Head of State gave the governors a number of specific instructions on the development of the regions.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the session with governors of the regions and mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.