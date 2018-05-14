Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives head of IOM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) William Lacy Swing, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

Senate Speaker spoke in praise of Swing's personal role in the negotiation process for IOM could join the UN in September 2016. That step will make it possible to improve the effectiveness and timeliness of the assistance to migrants and take long-term strategic planning measures to address the problems in this regard.

Mr. Tokayev pointed to the crucial role of IOM in tackling issues on streamlining migration processes in the region and across the globe. "Kazakhstan intends to continue being an active partner of IOM and expanding cooperating with the organization. The issues in regulating migration will remain a priority on Kazakhstan's agenda in the near future," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The head of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament expressed support for the improvement of international legal norms that regulate migration, reception and adaptation of refugees.

He underlined that Kazakhstan supports the development of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration and is actively involved in the negotiation process.

In turn, William L. Swing said that Kazakhstan is IOM's key partner and called for continued active cooperation on migration management in Central Asia.