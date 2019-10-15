Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Kairat Mami

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received chairman of the Constitutional Council Kairat Mami, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the measures aimed at realizing the potential of the Constitution taking into consideration the results of the constitutional reform. He also reported on the progress of the development of the national action plan, dated to the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.