Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Kazakh Minister of Defense

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The President – the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces listened to the report of the Defense Minister on the results of the Ministry’s activities for the first quarter of 2020, the state of combat readiness of the army and military discipline, as well as about measures to combat corruption, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the fight against COVID-19. Nurlan Yermekbayev reported on the equipment of the army medicine with PCR diagnostics. According to the Minister, two laboratories have been launched in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as mobile complexes in Aktau and Semey. Officers and soldiers vaccination is continued. As of now, 20% of the military personnel of the Armed Forces have been vaccinated.

The Head of State was reported on the results of the exercises of «Altyn Zhebe» special operation forces, the «Kalkan-2021» interdepartmental exercises, as well as about the preparation for the «Otpantau» strategic exercises, scheduled for the second half of 2020.

President Tokayev was also told about Kazakhstan’s international military cooperation, army’s military equipment, the work on the development of the Armed Forces Concept. In addition, he was reported about the preparation for the celebration of the Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day, as well as the preparation for the upcoming in 2022 solemn events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan army.

In conclusion, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief gave the Defense Minister a number of instructions aimed at further improving the country’s defense capability.