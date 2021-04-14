Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Labor Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan Serik Shapkenov, the Akorda press service reports.

The President listened to the Minister's report on the current situation and tasks in the social and labor sphere for the coming period.

Serik Shapkenov reported on the work carried out by the Ministry aimed at increasing the income of the population and wages, ensuring employment of citizens, regulating labor relations, and improving pension provision.

In addition, the Minister reported on current trends in the labor market and measures to support large and low-income families.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Serik Shapkenov a number of instructions.