TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:42, 26 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Mayor of Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received today the Mayor of the city of Nur-Sultan, Altay Kulginov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The President of Kazakhstan was informed of the socio-economic development of the capital city in the first half of 2019.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted Altay Kulginov with several tasks to ramp up construction of urban facilities, build affordable housing, and to step up work on attracting investment and creating new jobs, and improving the well-being of needy families.

