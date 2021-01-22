Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Minister of Health Alexey Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State listened to a report on the measures taken to tackle coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service informs.

The President was also informed about the main trends in the development of the pandemic on the planet and the ratings of our country on key indicators of countering the virus. According to the recent WHO report, in the statistics of COVID-19 cases per 1 million population, Kazakhstan takes 109 place among the 221 states, in number of testing – 67, number of deaths – 94, number of recovered cases – 48, and the severity of infection – 50.

Moreover, President Tokayev received information about the epidemiological situation in the regions, including the strengthening of quarantine measures and the available resources of the national health system. The Health Minister said that the number of occupied beds in infectious diseases hospitals is 33%, in intensive care units is 21%.

Alexey Tsoi also noted that despite the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, the situation in the country is under control, and the medical services are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to the citizens.

The Minister told the President about the reduction of the death rate in Kazakhstan from COVID-19 by 4 times compared to July of 2020. This indicates the effectiveness of the measures taken to providing assistance to patients, including at the level of primary health care services. According to the Health Ministry, infectious diseases hospitals built in all regions meet international standards and provide patients with all the necessary assistance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Alexey Tsoi to keep the epidemiological situation under strict control, and properly to ensure preparation for mass vaccination, effectively organizing work on timely and full informing the country’s citizens.