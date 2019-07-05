Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives MP Bekbolat Tleukhan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Majiis deputy Bekbolat Tleukhan, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the work done to improve the level of life of the population, cut unemployment and eradicate corruption.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of raising awareness of the population about the measures assumed by the Government.



MP Bekbolat Tleukhan, in turn, shared his proposals on the development of spiritual sphere, including the holding of the Year of Abai.