Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Murat Zhurinov, President of the National Academy of Sciences

ALMATY. KAZINFORM During the meeting at the Almaty’s residence, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Murat Zhurinov discussed issues of development of Kazakhstan’s science, introduction of domestic developments into production, as well as the economic feasibility of scientific research.

The Head of the National Academy of Sciences supported President Tokayev’s initiatives voiced in his State of the Nation Address aimed at supporting human capital, investment in education and science, and improving the technological efficiency and competitiveness of the economy, the Akorda press service reports.





Kazakhstan President noted the importance of scientific support for the activities of major domestic producers. In his opinion, close interaction between scientists and business representatives would open up new opportunities for innovation and economic growth, and science as a whole should work for the country’s economy.



