Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov on the occasion of the termination of his diplomatic functions, Kazinform cites the Senate press service.

The Speaker of the Senate thanked the Russian Ambassador for many years of productive work and the noticeable contribution to strengthening the friendly ties between our countries. Mr. Tokayev emphasized the effectiveness of the bilateral strategic partnership and Kazakhstan's commitment to its further intensification. According to the head of the Senate, the Kazakh-Russian relations are an important positive factor in the international politics as they play a strategic role in the CIS.

The sides noted with satisfaction the growing activity of the interparliamentary collaboration between Kazakhstan and Russia, highlighting the high pace of meetings and contacts of MPs in bilateral and multilateral formats.

They also discussed the issues of trade, economic, interregional and border cooperation paced by the heads of the two states.

"Recently, we felt that the Eurasian Economic Union, the idea of which was proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, has begun producing tangible results: the trade has started growing, and the integration ties have strengthened," the Russian diplomat said.

The attendees drew attention to the events related to the upcoming Kazakhstan's presidency in the UN Security Council.

The ambassador confirmed the Russian Federation's readiness to support the initiatives of our country, and also expressed gratitude for Astana's stance on the current issues of principal.





At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev handed a Kazakh Senate Certificate of Honor to Mikhail Bocharnikov.