    19:16, 21 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Samruk Kazyna Board Chairman

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was informed about the implementation of the action plan to reform the Fund.

    Satkaliyev reported on the implementation of the major investment projects in the field of energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

    The Head of State heard about the plans for the privatization and preparation for an IPO of the key assets of the Fund's groups.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the further reform of Samruk Kazyna, increased transparency of purchases, and support for domestic producers of goods and suppliers.


    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Kazakhstan Investment projects President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
