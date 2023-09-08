EN
    12:27, 08 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Sinopec Corp President Yu Baocai

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Sinopec Corp President Yu Baocai, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The latter reported on the company’s activities in Kazakhstan and plans for the period ahead.

    The sides focused on prospects for cooperation in geological prospecting and exploration and petrochemical productions. The Head of State expressed confidence that cooperation between Kazakhstani companies and Sinopec will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

    The President stressed the need to introduce water-efficient technologies in the development of joint projects in the energy and chemical sectors.


