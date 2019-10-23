EN
    18:00, 23 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Timur Kulibayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State received head of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs presidium Timur Kulibayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kulibayev reported on the National Chamber’s current activities and further plans, plans for further national economy development.

    Tokayev drew attention to the importance of promoting micro and small businesses, efficient use of tax-free regime for this category. The President considers that it is crucial to organize training for emergent entrepreneurs to expand small business the countrywide.

