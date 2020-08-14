EN
    16:11, 14 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Trade Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov who reported on the results of the Ministry’s activities, potential opportunities and prospects for trade development until 2025, the Akorda press service reports.

    Following the meeting President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions. In particular, the President stressed the need to rehabilitate and further develop trade industry with access to foreign markets.


