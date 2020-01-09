EN
    08:16, 09 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s article Abai and Kazakhstan in 21st century released

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The article penned by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century was published by Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper, Kazinform reports.

    The article is dated to the 175th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh poet, thinker and public figure.

    The full text of the article is available in Kazakh on the official websites of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper and Akorda.


