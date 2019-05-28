Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s campaign headquarters holds meetings in Turkestan rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Members of the Republican Campaign Headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan nominated by the Nur Otan Party, arrived in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's campaign team met with the local intelligentsia, aksakals, builders, young people, and the public.

Also, the supporters of the presidential candidate told the region's activists about his election program.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.