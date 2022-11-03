EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:20, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet voters in Zhetysu rgn

    None
    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM The members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with voters in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

    At the meetings with local entrepreneurs and farmers debated were SME support measures. In the village of Bapyk bi the members of the headquarters met with the workers of the Koksu sugar plant discussing business and labor support measures.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Elections Zhetysu region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!