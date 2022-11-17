EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:55, 17 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters meet with Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve members

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The republican headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve, Kazinform reports.

    The Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve was founded in 2019 as a mechanism for ​​creating a transparent and effective social elevator for talented youth. It comprised 300 young people. In 2021, 50 more joined the pool.

    Some of them staying abroad took part in the meeting online and expressed readiness to cast their votes at the special polling stations overseas.

    As earlier reported, the presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on November 20.


