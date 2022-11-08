EN
    20:01, 08 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s supporters met N Kazakhstan agrarians

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the residents of North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    At the Peterfeld Agro production base they met with farmers, also met with people in Beskol village, debated election initiatives for the development of infrastructure in the region.

    At the Kozybayev University they met with the students.


    2022 Presidential Election North Kazakhstan region Elections
