Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Zhaparov hold talks in narrow format

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov held bilateral talks in narrow format in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

While greeting the Kyrgyz President, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of his first state visit to Kazakhstan in the capacity of the president.

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan sees this step as a sign of respect towards Kazakhstan. He emphasized that President Zhaparov’s visit is of paramount importance as it is expected to give a significant impulse to further development of relations between two nations.

The Head of State also expressed hope that the agreements reached during the bilateral talks will serve the interest of the Kazakh and Kyrgyz people.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by praising friendly relations between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz people stressing that Kazakhstan sees Kyrgyzstan not only as its ally, but also as the fraternal state.

Sadyr Zhaparov, in turn, expressed profound gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. He also commended the close relations between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek.

During the meeting in the narrow format the sides focused on a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership. Utmost attention was paid to the aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, water and energy as well as cultural cooperation.

The heads of state also discussed joint efforts to fight the coronavirus infection and cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian integration and multilateral structures.