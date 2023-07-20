Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince hold talks
The Head of State said Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Islamic and Arab world.
During the meeting, the sides debated trade and economic, investment, energy, «green» energy, tourism, agrarian, transport and logistics cooperation issues.
In his turn, the Crown Prince said Kazakhstan is a reliable and important partner of Saudi Arabia in the Central Asian region.
As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at Jeddah at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for a working visit.
As part of the working visit the Kazakh President attended the Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Masjid al-Nabawi Mosque, located in the holy city of Madinah.
In Jeddah, the President held bilateral talks.