    14:28, 11 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends condolences to President of Brazil over plane crash victims

    Kazakhstan, Brazil
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent condolences to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the deadly passenger plane crash in Sao Paulo state, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State on his behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan expressed the deepest condolences and words of sympathy to the friendly people of Brazil and bereaved families.

    As earlier reported, a passenger plane crashed in the interior of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Friday, killing all 61 aboard.

    The plane of the Brazilian regional airline was traveling from the city of Cascavel in the southern state of Parana to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

    The aircraft fell on houses in the neighborhood of Capela de Vinhedo.

    President Lula has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the crash.

