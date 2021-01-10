Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends condolences to President of Indonesia over air crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State expressed condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the Akorda press service reports.

On his own behalf and on behalf of people of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo over the death of passengers and crew of the Sriwijaya Air passenger airplane that crashed.

As earlier reported, the plane with 62 people aboard, including children, crashed in Indonesia after take-off.