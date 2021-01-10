EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 10 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends condolences to President of Indonesia over air crash

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State expressed condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the Akorda press service reports.

    On his own behalf and on behalf of people of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo over the death of passengers and crew of the Sriwijaya Air passenger airplane that crashed.

    As earlier reported, the plane with 62 people aboard, including children, crashed in Indonesia after take-off.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!