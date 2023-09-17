Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set to meet Joe Biden at first-ever C5+1 presidential summit

The first-ever C5+1 presidential summit with the participation of U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly has been confirmed, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the White House.

At a press briefing, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed next week world leaders will convene in New York for the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. President Biden will be in New York through Wednesday to use the trip to advance U.S. interests and values on a range of issues.

According to Sullivan, on Tuesday, President Biden is set to deliver his annual address to the General Assembly in which he will lay out for the world the steps that he and his administration have taken to advance a vision of American leadership that is built on the premise of working with others to solve the world’s most pressing problems.

President Biden is also set to meet with the presidents of five Central Asian nations: Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Sullivan emphasized it will be the first-ever C5+1 presidential summit, adding that the C5+1 format actually began in 2015 and has been strengthened in the years since.

«The inaugural presidential summit will allow for the leaders to discuss a range of issues, from regional security, to trade and connectivity, to climate change, and ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law,» said the National Security Advisor.

He added that the U.S. President will also host the traditional reception with world leaders, where he’ll have the chance to engage with dozens of heads of state in government from around the world.

Earlier it was reported that during the visit to NYC President Tokayev is set to address the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and attend the C5+1 presidential summit.