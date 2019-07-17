Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs decree on National Council of Public Confidence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree «On the approval of the provision and composition of the National Council of Public Confidence under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The announcement on the establishment of the National Council came during the inauguration ceremony of President Tokayev on June 12, 2019.

During the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to establish the National Council of Public Confidence. The first session of the National Council is expected to take place this August. Kazakhstani authorities must keep to the promises they give to people, he stressed.

The National Council will comprise President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Head of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbaydev, Advisor to the President Yerlan Karin, Majilis deputy Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, public figure Murat Abenov, political expert Daniyar Ashimbayev, Majilis deputy Daniya Yespayeva and many others.