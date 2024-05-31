EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:00, 31 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts working trip to Almaty

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts working trip to Almaty
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off his working trip to Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    During the working trip, the Head of State is scheduled to visit a new terminal of Almaty-based airport as well as a number of other facilities.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev is also expected to hold meetings with representatives of intellectual circles, businessmen, and heads of a number of international organizations.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan
