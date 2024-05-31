Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts working trip to Almaty

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off his working trip to Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

During the working trip, the Head of State is scheduled to visit a new terminal of Almaty-based airport as well as a number of other facilities.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev is also expected to hold meetings with representatives of intellectual circles, businessmen, and heads of a number of international organizations.