Kassym-Jomart Tokayev steps down as Chairman of AMANAT Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stepped down as the Chairman of the AMANAT Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I already told that I would resign from the post of the Party’s Chairman and leave a number of organizations. Not it is time to do it. From today, I as the Head of the AMANAT Party decided to step down and leave the party. This step is of symbolic significance. In this regard, I’d like to express gratitude to you all for your trust and support during the presidential election. I also thank you for entrusting me the reins of the party,» said Tokayev during the 23rd extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party.

Earlier it was reported that the XXIII extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party had started in a virtual format with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The participants of the extraordinary congress were expected to discuss the accession of ADAL Party to AMANAT.











