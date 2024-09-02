Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stresses need to develop industry and automobile manufacturing

Today the Head of State underscored the need to develop the manufacturing industry and automobile manufacturing in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The President said it is crucial to take system-based measures to fully reveal the country’s industrial potential. The Government compiled a list of 17 large projects. High-value-added product development is in the spotlight. It is essential to use domestic raw materials and components, he said.

The Head of State reminded he visited Karaganda region recently and Qarmet metallurgic complex. Since the arrival of the domestic investor, the situation at the complex significantly stabilized. Its modernization is underway to substantially increase its production. As part of the economic diversification, tyre, and household appliance production was launched in Saran. It excluded Saran from the category of single-industry cities. This practice should be applied in other single-industry cities to revive them. It is important to develop new points of growth in regions, the President said.

He also reminded that the city of Alatau was set up this year to become a place of faster growth to attract innovations and talents. The Government should create attractive conditions for investments, life, and work in the city.