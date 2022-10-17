Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports Kazakh flag challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the Kazakh flag challenge launched two years ago by actor and TV host Nurlan Koyanbayev, Kazinform reports.

«Some picture hit 5 million likes in Instagram and set the world record. Friends, could we break the world record? If each of us leaves 20 comments, we will gather at least 20 million comments. Let this photo become one of the most-liked pictures around the world! Let’s go! Let our flag fly in the great blue sky,» his Instagram post reads.

This June he reminded his subscribers about the challenge.

«Dear friends! The post with the flag gathered 12.2 mln comments so far. We are too close to set the world record. Let’s try to leave over 100 mln comments to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. If a million Kazakhstanis write 100 comments each then the state flag of Kazakhstan will be one of the most popular images in the world,» he addressed his subscribers.